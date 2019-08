A man was killed in a hit-and-run near San Fernando and 5th streets in San Jose. Aug. 22, 2019 A man was killed in a hit-and-run near San Fernando and 5th streets in San Jose. Aug. 22, 2019

- San Jose police confirmed a man was killed early Thursday morning in a fatal hit-and-run near the Martin Luther King library attached to the university campus.

Sgt. Enrique said the accident occurred at San Fernando and 4th streets about 2:45 a.m. No other details were provided.

East San Fernando Street will be closed until at least 8 a.m.