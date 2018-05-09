Man nearly dies from sepsis infection caused by biting his fingernails

FOX NEWS - Luke Hanoman had a scary brush with death after he became infected with sepsis from biting his nails.

Hanoman, the 28-year-old father of two in the United Kingdom, began to experience flu-like symptoms, including cold sweats and shaking, after he bit the skin on the side of one of his nails, The Sun reported. He tried to ignore the symptoms and sleep them off, but eventually, his finger began to throb and swell.

He eventually went to a nearby hospital, where he was told he was “lucky to be alive” and treated for sepsis for several days. By this time, he had contracted a high temperature and had red lines all over his body, a sign that the infection was spreading, according to The Sun.

“It was quite scary,” the young father told the news outlet. “I was on a 24-hour observation with two drips in my arms constantly. They told me I was lucky to make it so long. I was close to septic shock.”

Hanoman said he used to bite his nails regularly -- it was a "nervous" habit.

Sepsis is a “potentially life-threatening complication of an infection,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It can damage organs, causing them to fail. In the U.S., more than 1.5 million people contract the disease each year, and 250,000 people die from it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

The Mayo Clinic warns that while anyone can contract sepsis, it is more common in those with weakened immune systems or older adults. The earlier it’s treated, the better.

Dr. Steven Simpson, medical director of the Sepsis Alliance, warned nail-biters to seek medical attention quickly if one's finger begins to get red and tender.

“Antibiotics could be a lifesaver,” Simpson told BuzzFeed News.

