- A man was shot in downtown Walnut Creek on Sunday night, according to police.

A police spokesperson said the shooting occurred before 10:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Locust Street and Mt. Diablo Boulevard outside the Union Bank in downtown Walnut Creek. The victim said he was approached by two suspects who attempted to take his belongings. The victim struggled with the suspects and he was shot by one of them.

Initial reports said the victim walked into Kaiser’s Walnut Creek Medical Center, but authorities on Monday clarified that the victim was dropped off at the hospital at around 9:58 p.m. The victim was later taken to John Muir hospital where he was treated and released.

An officer at the scene initially reported that the victim was shot in the back.

Police said the victim provided limited information on the description of the suspects and the details of the incident. They are looking for two men in their early 30's who are suspected of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Ezard at the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5878.

A call to Union Bank’s corporate office was not immediately returned.