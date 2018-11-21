Man who lost home in Camp Fire to be reunited with his dog in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco's Animal Care and Control was able to make this holiday season a little brighter for a victim of the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County after his dog went missing last week.

On Friday, animal care officials returned from assisting with rescue and relief efforts in Butte County, bringing back rescued dogs from an emergency shelter in Chico.

Among the dogs was an 11-year-old female Border Collie that was found by a good Samaritan and brought to the shelter.

Once in San Francisco, animal care and control officials posted information about the dog on social media in order to find its owner.

According to animal care and control spokeswoman Deb Campbell, upon seeing the post, the dog's owner contacted them.

Animal care and control officials then learned that the dog is named Maggie May. Maggie May was separated from her owner after the fire destroyed her owner's house in Magalia, an unincorporated community neighboring Paradise.

According to Campbell, the owner was thrilled to learn that Maggie May is safe and he's set to drive down today with his other dog to pick her up.

"She's an adorable dog--we're so happy that she gets her dad back!" Campbell said.