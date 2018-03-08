Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

- A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Mark Hamill for a career highlighted by his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in five "Star Wars'' films will be unveiled Thursday.

"Never once in all my life did I EVER imagine that such a thing was possible,'' Hamill tweeted.

Hamill will be joined in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the El Capitan Theatre by George Lucas, who directed and wrote the first film in the franchise, and Harrison Ford, who portrayed Han Solo in four "Star Wars'' films.

The ceremony comes 19 days before the latest entry in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi,'' is released on digital and Blu-ray.

"Star Wars'' was Hamill's first feature film. Hamill was discovered in a workshop musical comedy called "Anthems in E-Flat Calliope'' the summer before starting college at Los Angeles City College.

Hamill made his television debut in a 1970 episode of the short-lived CBS comedy-drama "Headmaster.'' His later television credits included episodes of "The Partridge Family,'' "Night Gallery'' "Cannon,'' "The Bill Cosby Show,'' "Room 222'' and "Lucas Tanner.''

Hamill was a cast member of the comedy "The Texas Wheelers,'' which was dropped from ABC's schedule after four episodes in 1974.

Hamill's other film credits include "Corvette Summer,'' "The Big Red One'' and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.'' His Broadway credits include "The Elephant Man'' and "Amadeus.''

Hamill has been a prolific voiceover artist in animated series and video games, including as the Joker in "Batman'' and "Justice League'' projects.

