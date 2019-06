- San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled her proposed two-year budget Friday. The first year's budget plan is $12.3 billion, making it the largest in city history,

Breed took a tour of Sunnydale Friday. It's the largest public housing project in the city. She's budgeting more than $20 million in city funds toward a massive project to rebuild the 750 units there and add affordable housing.

"We owe it to them to make sure there is decent running water. And that they don't have mold and infestation," Breed said.

The project is expected to take years. One long-time tenant likes the idea.

"We are people too. We are out here. This is the last step before homelessness, knock on wood. We have a place," said resident William Negrette.

It was in Sunnydale where Breed announced her $12.3 billion plan for the next fiscal year. The second year of the two-year plan is pegged at $11.9 billion.

Breed is proposing spending about $120 million to buy land and build affordable housing. She also wants to offer financial help to hundreds of low income renters.

Breed is also proposing adding $100 million to the homeless budget over two years to tackle the city's most persistent problem, along with money for mental health care.

"In this new budget we are following our commitment to add 1,000 shelter beds by 2020," she said.

Breed's proposal includes more money to buy new light rail trains, more public toilets and trash cans.

And she wants to spend $130 million to improve the city's streets.

"I know this is going to get you excited. That means fewer potholes," she said to cheers. The board of supervisors now gets a crack at shaping the budget.

The budget process must be completed and signed by the mayor by August 1.