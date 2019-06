- MC Hammer is predicting a Warriors win on Wednesday night and said he’s not worried about the Raptors winning the NBA Finals.

KTVU caught up with MC Hammer outside of Lake Chalet Restaurant in Oakland on Wednesday morning. He was a special guest for the live broadcast of ESPN’s First Take.

“We’ve got something for them tonight,” he said. “It’s going to be another Warriors victory.”

Dozens of Warriors fans woke up early Wednesday to catch a spot inside the restaurant. Some fans lined up at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

“We’re feisty and we’re going to win,” Deandre Forks of Oakland said. “You can’t stop us so we’re going to make sure we win the whole series.”

The Warriors held a private party Tuesday night at Lake Chalet for about 500 people, including Warriors employees and team supporters. Fans said they have mixed emotions about the Warriors moving across the Bay next year to San Francisco, but for now they’re enjoying the moment.

MC Hammer said he hates to see the team go, but he will still support the team. He’s grateful the Warriors have made it to another NBA Finals Championship series.

“It’s become tradition,” he said. “The warriors organization is a machine and so to see the players execute on the level that they execute to be here in the finals again is a real blessing.”

Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors is at 6:00 p.m. at Oracle Arena.