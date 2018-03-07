McDonald's flips its golden arches to make a statement

- A McDonald's in Lynwood has flipped its iconic golden arches to a 'W' for International Women's Day.

More than 100 McDonald's locations across the country will feature 'W' logo on packaging, uniforms and more, but the Lynwood location is the only one that is flipping it's external sign.

The Lynwood McDonald's is managed by a woman and according to the fast food chain, six out of 10 McDonald's managers are women. Through this initiative, the chain aims to show its support of women in the workplace.



