Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 37 near Hwy 121, traffic backed up for miles

- A medical helicopter has responded to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound state Highway 37 just west of state Highway 121 near the Marin-Sonoma county line, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

The accident between a box truck and a blue sedan was reported around 2:15 p.m.

A CHP dispatcher said a medical helicopter responded for a person in the sedan, but no information was immediately available on the extent of injuries.

