Michelle Obama dances with 2-year-old who stared in awe of her painting at National Portrait Gallery

- Michelle Obama posted a video of her dancing with an adorable 2-year-old girl from the District whose photo of her staring at the former first lady's portrait went viral.

Obama tweeted the video and wrote, “Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

A photo of 2-year-old Parker Curry went viral as she stood in awe of Obama’s painting at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

The photo was captured by Ben Hines, who took a trip with his mother to view the portraits. He posted the picture on his Facebook page and wrote, “Donna Hines and I made a pilgrimage today and we were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover and hopeful patriot.”

Amy Sherald, the artist who painted the portrait, posted a photo of little Parker looking at the portrait and wrote on her Instagram, “Feeling all the feels. When I look at this picture I think back to my first field trip in elementary school to a museum. I had only seen paintings in encyclopedias up to that point in my life.”