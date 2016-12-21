SF Police commission votes to change use of force policy KTVU Local News SF Police commission debates policy changes San Francisco's police commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to ban police from shooting at moving vehicles with the exception for extreme circumstances that would have to be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

The commission also passed the ban on use of a carotid restraint hold 4-3. The move, also called the "neck hold", is different from a choke hold. Both use of force policy changes are effective immediately. and came just a day after the department's new chief was announced. Supporters of the carotid restraint say it’s not deadly if done properly.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott comes in at a time the Police Officers Association and the San Francisco Police Commission are at odds over changes to the department's use of force policies.

The police commission has a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday night.

Scott was introduced to the public at a news conference on Tuesday.

He is a 27-year veteran of the LAPD. He worked his way up through the ranks and was recruited to take the top job as San Francisco's police chief.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead.

Scott says he supports the use of Tasers, as well as other non-lethal options.

He also supports some restrictions on police use of force, even though it can be a difficult adjustment for officers.

Scott was on the LAPD force 12 years ago when the Los Angeles Police Commission banned officers from shooting at moving vehicles, unless they face a deadly threat.

The Police Officers Union has said approving those restrictions without first giving officers Tasers may leave officers with no other choice but to use more lethal force.