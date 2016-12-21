CHP searches for driver of car that hit toddler

SAN JOSE (BCN) - California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver of a car that hit a 3-year-old boy in San Jose on Tuesday night.

The boy and his grandparents were walking north on Roehampton Avenue in the Mount Pleasant North neighborhood around 10:45 p.m. when a dog that witnesses said appeared to be with the family ran into the street, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The San Jose boy chased the dog into the roadway and a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, hit the boy at about 30 mph, Lee said.

The car turned left on Story Road and fled the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries including abrasions and contusions to his face and head. He possibly also suffered from internal bleeding in his head, according to Lee.

Witnesses were unsure of whether the car had two or four doors. It would have damage to either the right broadside of the car, or the right front corner, Lee said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the CHP's San Jose area office at (408) 467-5400.