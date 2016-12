Pacifica cheerleaders named National Champs Mobile App KTVU Pacifica cheerleaders named National Champs A group of cheerleaders from Pacifica are now National Champions.

On December 7th history was made as the Pacifica Tigersharks Junior Pee Wee cheer squad was crowned national champions.

Until this year, no other cheer squad in Pacifica, including high school, has ever captured a national title.

The team stopped by KTVU the 9 to show off their skills.