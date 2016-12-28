Santa Clara juvenile cited in toy Nerf gun incident

SANTA CLARA (BCN) - A juvenile was cited last week in Santa Clara in an incident involving a toy Nerf gun.

On Dec. 20, officers with the Santa Clara Police Department responded to a restaurant in the 3500 block of El Camino Real on a report of a man with a gun.

Police said the victim was standing outside the business when a suspect pointed a gun and a flashlight at the victim before the suspect fled the scene.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and located a subject matching the suspect's description walking along Lawrence Expressway.

The suspect, a juvenile, was found carrying a toy plastic Nerf gun with a black flashlight taped to the muzzle, police said.

The juvenile was taken into custody, cited and released to his mother.