22-year-old man fatally shot in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) - A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to police.

The victim, identified as Oakland resident Keith Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting reported at 9:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of 62nd Street near Golden Gate Playground, police said.

The homicide was the second in less than four hours in Oakland on Wednesday.

A woman was killed in a shooting reported at about 5:45 p.m. in the 900 block of 21st Street. Her name has not yet been released.

No arrest has been made in either case and no suspect information was immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the separate shootings is asked to call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821.