Victim of deadly Pittsburg crash ID'd

- PITTSBURG (BCN) The victim of a fatal traffic collision in Pittsburg on Tuesday has been identified.

The Contra Costa County coroner's office identified the victim as a woman named Ma Garcia, 50, of Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday about a traffic collision in the Stone Harbour community off of Harbor Street that prompted road closures in the area.

Police have not responded to multiple requests for more information on the collision.

The traffic death was the first of two this week in Pittsburg. At about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car turning into a driveway on Willow Pass Road.

The man's name is not yet being released by the coroner's office.