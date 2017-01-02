Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in South San Francisco

- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself two two female victims in South San Francisco on New Year's Day, according to police.

Shamsher Rai, a San Bruno resident, is accused of exposing himself to the victims in an incident reported at about 7:10 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Maple Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived and found Rai, who was hiding near a closed business. He was determined to be a registered sex offender currently on parole and was identified by the victims.

Rai was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and violation of his parole, police said.