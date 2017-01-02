8 years later, Oscar Grant remembered with a vigil at Bart's Fruitvale station Mobile App KTVU 8 years later, Oscar Grant remembered with a vigil at Bart's Fruitvale station Community members gathered in Oakland on New Year's Day to mark eight years since the death of Oscar Grant, the unarmed African-American man who was shot and killed by a white Bart police officer at the Fruitvale station in Oakland.

On Jan 1, 2009, the 22 year-old Grant was pinned down and handcuffed when he was shot by Bart police officer Johannes Mehserle.

Mehserle later said he accidentally pulled out his gun instead of his taser.

Grant's death sparked a national discussion on race and policing.

The incident was captured on cell phone video and replayed by news outlets across the country.

Mehserle was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

KTVU's Leigh Martinez attended the vigil at the Fruitvale Station and talked with Grant's mother, Wanda Johnson, about the lessons learned since her son's death.



