Former smoker plans to run 52 marathons in 52 weeks Mobile App KTVU Former smoker plans to run 52 marathons in 52 weeks Many people know him as "Irish" Greg McQuaid. He has a voice you may have heard over the radio on Live 105, KFOG and KGO radio.

These days he is working at a tech startup called Loudr as a music researcher and he's working towards a goal of 52 marathons in 52 weeks.

The runs are to benefit Breathe California, an organization addressing various lung issues.

McQuaid said he started smoking when he was 15 years old when he was in Ireland - and he smoked about a pack a day until 10 years ago. He quit on January 1, 2007.

For his 10-year anniversary of being smoke free he decided to raise awareness to show that someone can give up smoking and become a runner.

He said he started walking by doing 2.5 mile walks home from work.

He's hoping to inspire others to quit smoking.