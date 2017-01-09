Suspect shot by CHP on Hwy 101 late Sunday night

- A suspect was shot by at least one California Highway Patrol officer in San Jose late Sunday night, a CHP spokesman said today.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the area of the connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to northbound Interstate Highway 880, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. No officers were injured in the incident, Lee said.

Lee said no other details were immediately available about the shooting, which will be investigated by San Jose police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The highway is expected to remain closed until 9 a.m. today for the investigation into the shooting, according to the CHP.