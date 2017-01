- A man fatally shot in San Francisco's Bayview District on Sunday has been identified as 27-year-old South San Francisco resident Justin Willis, according to the medical examiner's office.

Willis was shot around 12:35 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Armstrong Avenue, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Monday said they were looking for a male suspect in the shooting but did not release a detailed description.