Boy grabs umbrella, helps person cross street in Vallejo

- A simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention online.

Rick Rock posted a photo of a little boy who ran out of a restaurant with his umbrella to help an elderly person cross the street without getting wet.

Here's what Rick posted:

"Hail storm today in Vallejo. As I was eating breakfast at Gracie's in Vallejo, Ken Ingersoll's son Elvis saw a customer coming in and ran out with an umbrella. Good kids are still around they just don't seem to be seen by the Internet."

