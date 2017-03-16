Fairfield police ID deadly shooting victim

FAIRFIELD (BCN) - Fairfield police have identified the victim of a homicide Tuesday night as 51-year-old Raymond Lee McDonald of Fairfield.

Police received a call around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1300 block of West Texas Street, Lt. Rob Lenke said.

Fairfield Fire Department emergency responders administered life-saving efforts and McDonald was taken to a trauma center where he died, Lenke said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7600, a tip line at (707) 428-7345 or can text "TIPFAIRFIELDPD" and a message to 888777.