Girl fatally shot by father at Capitola Mall ID'd

CAPITOLA (KTVU and BCN) - A seven-year-old who was fatally shot by her father in the Capitola Mall parking lot has been identified as Yaxtel Tapia, according to a GoFundMe page posted by her family.

Her family writes, "We need help raising money for our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin Yaxtel G. Tapia. Money will be used for her funeral arrangements to put our beautiful angel to rest. We hope to raise the money in time to put her to rest and be able to say our last words. The loss of our beloved little girl was very sudden and unexpected. Our family doesn't have the necessary funds at the moment and we would really appreciate the help. Our family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts for your help. May god bless you and your family for your kind donation and truly thank you for helping our family putting our little beautiful girl to rest."

The Watsonville man who shot and killed himself and Yaxtel was identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia.

Garcia's wife called 911 around 3:15 p.m. to report that he was making suicidal threats from inside their family car, which was parked at Capitola Mall.

Police arrived and found Garcia and his daughter in the car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the killing. Sheriff's officials are not releasing the name of the girl because she was a minor.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources. They can be reached at (800) 273-8255, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.