- Four people have been displaced after a fire at a mobile home park in East San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1447 Sunshade Lane in the Sunshadow mobile home park at 3:31 p.m. The fire had been contained to a single home as of 4:30 p.m. and the displaced residents are receiving support from the American Red Cross.

Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said fire officials installed smoke detectors at the mobile home park earlier this year as part of their Sound the Alarm initiative, which involved the installation of 100,000 free smoke alarms.

The home where the blaze originated had a working alarm, but Matlow said he doesn't know if fire officials installed it. All four adult residents were able to evacuate the home safely, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.