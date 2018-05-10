Fish shows off full mouth of teeth on social media

- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted a photo of an unusual fish on its Facebook page.

The fish, named a Sheepshead Fish, boasts a mouth of human-like teeth.

It's also known as a convict fish because of its black and white stripes.

The fish, which likes to eat shrimp and oysters, uses its mouth full of teeth to crush its food.

The Sheepshead Fish is typically found along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.