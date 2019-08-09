A Walmart in Milpitas has been evacuated Friday evening because of a suspicious device, police said.

San Jose Police Department and fire department are also at the scene as they wait for special equipment to examine what police described as a "package," Milpitas police tweeted shortly after 9 p.m.

MPD, @SanJosePD , and the Fire Dept are still on scene & waiting for special equipment to examine the package. Walmart remains closed and we are still requesting the public to stay out of the area. More updates to follow!