Reports: Child loses toe on slide at splashpad

Posted: Jul 12 2018 11:24AM PDT

Updated: Jul 12 2018 01:58PM PDT

BOURNE, Mass. (KTVU) - An East Coast park is closed down after a toddler apparently lost their toe while going down a slide. 

The child was playing at Buzzards Bay Park playground and splash pad Tuesday afternoon when the accident occurred. There are reports the child's toe was caught in a crack on the slide. 

Detective Sergeant John R. Stowe Jr. confirms a child lost a lower extremity. He but could not confirm reports that the child had lost a toe. 

Crews responded to the scene and the child was rushed to the hospital.

The playground and splashpad have since been closed, according to a post on the Bourne Recreation Department Facebook page. 

 

