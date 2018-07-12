Reports: Child loses toe on slide at splashpad

Related Headlines Photo captures moment toddler's leg broke while on

- An East Coast park is closed down after a toddler apparently lost their toe while going down a slide.

The child was playing at Buzzards Bay Park playground and splash pad Tuesday afternoon when the accident occurred. There are reports the child's toe was caught in a crack on the slide.

Detective Sergeant John R. Stowe Jr. confirms a child lost a lower extremity. He but could not confirm reports that the child had lost a toe.

Crews responded to the scene and the child was rushed to the hospital.

The playground and splashpad have since been closed, according to a post on the Bourne Recreation Department Facebook page.