People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-school-board-votes-to-keep-divisive-mural"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco_school_board_votes_to_keep_0_7591677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-school-board-votes-to-keep-divisive-mural">San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule">San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans">Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="49ers salute military with football boot camp"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp">49ers salute military with football boot camp</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-school-board-votes-to-keep-divisive-mural">San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule">San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans">Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp">49ers salute military with football boot camp</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-san-jose-charter-school-delays-opening-yet-again-amid-fight-with-district">New San Jose charter school delays opening yet again amid fight with district</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/woman-attacked-outside-san-francisco-home-suspect-arrested">Woman attacked outside San Francisco home, suspect arrested</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-school-board-votes-to-keep-divisive-mural"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco_school_board_votes_to_keep_0_7591677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-school-board-votes-to-keep-divisive-mural">San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule">San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans">Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="49ers salute military with football boot camp"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp">49ers salute military with football boot camp</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-school-board-votes-to-keep-divisive-mural">San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule">San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans">Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp">49ers salute military with football boot camp</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/new-san-jose-charter-school-delays-opening-yet-again-amid-fight-with-district">New San Jose charter school delays opening yet again amid fight with district</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/woman-attacked-outside-san-francisco-home-suspect-arrested">Woman attacked outside San Francisco home, suspect arrested</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var San Francisco Opera cancels Placido Domingo concert
Posted Aug 13 2019 08:15PM PDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 08:16PM PDT San Francisco Opera cancels Placido Domingo concert data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423682557.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423682557");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.01.28_1565752329373.png_7591530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.01.28_1565752329373.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/placido%20domingo_1565687077407.png_7589238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="placido domingo_1565687077407.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-423682557-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. " title="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Placido" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Placido</span> Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. <br /> <br /> </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.01.28_1565752329373.png_7591530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. " title="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.01.28_1565752329373.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Placido" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Placido</span> Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. <br /> <br /> </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. " title="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Placido" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Placido</span> Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. <br /> <br /> </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/placido%20domingo_1565687077407.png_7589238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="placido domingo_1565687077407.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/mobile_app_ktvu', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/mobile_app_ktvu', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/mobile_app_ktvu', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/mobile_app_ktvu', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news/mobile_app_ktvu', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '423682557');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. " title="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.01.28_1565752329373.png_7591530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. " title="6tu SF PLACIDO DOMINGO_00.00.01.28_1565752329373.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after the publication of an Associated Press story that quoted numerous women as saying they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. CLICK FOR FULL STATEMENT: <a href="https://t.co/QuSWzaiNhp">pic.twitter.com/QuSWzaiNhp</a></p> — Jana Katsuyama (@JanaKTVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/JanaKTVU/status/1161463988296622080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 14, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The Oct. 6 show had been to mark Domingo's 50th anniversary with the San Francisco company. It had been promoted as a "special one performance-only event" with "one of the most influential singing actors in the history of opera." </p><p>The opera company said in a statement that even though no inappropriate behavior was alleged to have taken place in San Francisco, the company is "committed to its strong anti-sexual harassment policy and requires all company members to adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct." </p><p>On Tuesday, the LA Opera, where Domingo has served as general director since 2003, said it would hire outside counsel to investigate the allegations against the star. The Philadelphia Orchestra rescinded an invitation for Domingo appear at its opening night concert next month. And the Washington National Opera issued a statement saying they have "zero tolerance policies" regarding harassment of any kind in response to the reports of alleged inappropriate behavior. <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423682557-423681710"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar.&nbsp;
&nbsp;
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423682557-423681710" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.02.26_1565752328927.png_7591529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar.&nbsp;
&nbsp;
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The San Francisco Opera says it is canceling an October concert featuring Placido Domingo after reports that numerous women allege they were sexually harassed or subjected to inappropriate behavior by the superstar. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>Domingo served as a top manager of the opera house for 15 years, serving as both artistic director and general director. Several performers told the AP that they were sexually harassed by the star while working for the Washington opera and that his behavior was common knowledge. </p><p>A spokeswoman for the Washington opera declined to answer specific questions from the AP about whether management was aware of any inappropriate behavior by Domingo and if any complaints ever had been made. </p><p>Instead, the opera house issued a statement saying that its goal is to "always is to ensure that all of our artists and employees can work and thrive in an environment of safety, trust, support, creativity, and mutual respect." </p><p>Domingo has called the allegations "deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate," adding "I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual." <br> <br> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App KTVU" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36632447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App KTVU Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-school-board-votes-to-keep-divisive-mural" title="San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural" data-articleId="423690227" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco_school_board_votes_to_keep_0_7591677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco_school_board_votes_to_keep_0_7591677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco_school_board_votes_to_keep_0_7591677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco_school_board_votes_to_keep_0_7591677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco_school_board_votes_to_keep_0_7591677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The San Francisco school board will preserve but cover up a public high school mural depicting slavery and the killing of a Native American. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports a group of mural supporters say they may explore other legal options to mainta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco school board votes to keep divisive mural</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:11PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:31PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The San Francisco school board will preserve but cover up a public high school mural depicting slavery and the killing of a Native American.</p><p>After a public outcry, the board on Tuesday voted 4-3 to reverse an earlier vote in June to paint over the "Life of Washington" mural at George Washington High School. </p><p>Instead, the work will be covered with panels depicting what's termed "the heroism of people of color in America" and their fight against racism.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule" title="San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule" data-articleId="423665708" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Attorneys in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties on Tuesday filed a joint lawsuit to block the Trump Administration's new rule to restrict legal immigration. KTVU's Allison Rodriguez reports the lawsuit claims the new "public charge" rule will w" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allison Rodriguez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:25PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 07:44PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Attorneys in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties on Tuesday filed a joint lawsuit to block the Trump Administration's new rule to restrict legal immigration. </p><p>The lawsuit claims the new "public charge" rule will worsen the health and well-being of their residents, increase public health risks and financially harm the counties. </p><p>The lawsuit comes a day after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it would deny green cards to migrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/woman-attacked-outside-san-francisco-home-suspect-arrested" title="Woman attacked outside San Francisco home, suspect arrested" data-articleId="423656909" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/KTVU_FOX_2_News_at_5_p_m__0_7590998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco police have arrested a man in the assault of a woman trying to go home early Sunday morning. The victim said the man demanded her money, keys and phone. She fought back and kicked him. KTVU's Tom Vacar spoke with the victim of the atta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman attacked outside San Francisco home, suspect arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andre Torrez</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:18PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:58PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco police have arrested a man in the assault of a woman trying to go home early Sunday morning. The victim said the man demanded her money, keys and phone. She fought back and kicked him. </p><p>The attack happened at 2:03 a.m. at the Watermark Building at 501 Beale Street near Bryant St. </p><p>@EmbarcaderoSafe I was attacked by a homeless man under influence on Saturday 8/10/19 as I was walking towards our lobby to go home. He was mentally insane and tried to rub me as well as forcing me to let him into our building. Please share!!! pic.twitter.com/w6jbfoSX8G</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Featured Videos
San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule
Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans
49ers salute military with football boot camp
New San Jose charter school delays opening yet again amid fight with district </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="canwater_1565745940168-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_20190814011345"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>49ers salute military with football boot camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/new-san-jose-charter-school-delays-opening-yet-again-amid-fight-with-district"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/Fight_over_new_San_Jose_charter_school_c_0_7591340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Fight_over_new_San_Jose_charter_school_c_0_20190814010304"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New San Jose charter school delays opening yet again amid fight with id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-ktvu/san-francisco-opera-cancels-placido-domingo-concert" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/6tu%20SF%20PLACIDO%20DOMINGO_00.00.15.19_1565752331440.png_7591531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Opera&#x20;says&#x20;it&#x20;is&#x20;canceling&#x20;an&#x20;October&#x20;concert&#x20;featuring&#x20;Placido&#x20;Domingo&#x20;after&#x20;reports&#x20;that&#x20;numerous&#x20;women&#x20;allege&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;sexually&#x20;harassed&#x20;or&#x20;subjected&#x20;to&#x20;inappropriate&#x20;behavior&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;superstar&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>San Francisco Opera cancels Placido Domingo concert</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/san-francisco-santa-clara-sue-over-new-immigration-rule" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/San_Francisco__Santa_Clara_sue_over_new__0_7591362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>San Francisco, Santa Clara sue over new immigration rule</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/statue-of-liberty-poem-welcoming-migrants-refers-to-people-coming-from-europe-trump-official-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/02/Statue_of_Liberty_Museum_construction_0_5747011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/02/Statue_of_Liberty_Museum_construction_0_5747011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/02/Statue_of_Liberty_Museum_construction_0_5747011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/02/Statue_of_Liberty_Museum_construction_0_5747011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/02/Statue_of_Liberty_Museum_construction_0_5747011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Statue of Liberty poem welcoming migrants refers to 'people coming from Europe', Trump official says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/coca-cola-to-begin-selling-dasani-water-in-aluminum-cans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/canwater_1565745940168_7591193_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coca-cola to begin selling Dasani water in aluminum cans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-salute-military-with-football-boot-camp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/13/49ers_salute_military_with_football_boot_0_7591180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>49ers salute military with football boot camp</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" Local
Mornings on 2
Bay Area Sports
California Wildfires
Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire
Golden State Killer
Weather
Traffic
Flight Delays
Ski Report
Surf Forecast
Weather App
Specials
Strands of Truth
Priced Out
Homelessness in the Bay Area
Barbershop
Unsolved
Community
Bay Area People
One Warm Coat
Nominate a Community Hero
Follow Us href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvu.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script 