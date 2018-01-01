Mom with rare eye cancer gives birth to healthy twins

- A Huntersville mom who suffers from a rare form of eye cancer announced Thursday that her new born twins are healthy and cancer free. App users click here.

Jessica Boesmiller works at the YMCA in Lake Norman and her husband, Mark, works as a firefighter in Charlotte and Cornelius.

A visit to the eye doctor during her eighth month of pregnancy for blurry vision turned into a diagnosis of ocular melanoma. The cancer is so rare that only about 2,500 people are diagnosed each year in the Untied States.

Doctors say a concentrated number of cases has appeared in her area in recent years.

Jessica opted to have the cancerous eye removed to protect her then unborn children and try to prevent the cancer from spreading.

Good news came Thursday night as the new mom wrote on a public Facebook page that her twins, Mason and Piper, are "negative for this evilness that is called cancer."

The family of six now awaits for the results of Jessica's own scans, which are due this week.