Unusual take-out order for meds from sick customer goes viral

- A Northern Ireland eatery has upped the ante on customer service after filling an unusual order for take-out from an ailing customer.

On Dec. 30, a customer went a bit off the menu when she asked Feeley's Fish & Chip Shop in Belfast for a side order of flu and cold medicine with her meal.

The woman, who said she was "dying sick," made the request in the additional comments section of the order.

Feeley's posted the photo of the order on Facebook and the image has since gone viral, being shared more than 4,200 times.

"We were initially taken aback with the request for the medicine but quite happy to oblige," a spokesman for the restaurant told KTVU.com.

The business posted a follow-up with a photo of the meds and a little get well message.

The restaurant said the request gave it an opportunity to express how important its customers are and said it hopes that the simple act would help bring back a lost tradition of the local chip shop being a central hub of a community.

Feeley's said it has been overwhelmed by the world-wide response from people who have praised the business for its customer service.

"The customers are the lifeblood of our business and deserve nothing but the best service we can provide them," Feeley's said.

As for the ailing customer, her response? The restaurant said she was quite pleased when she received her special order.

And in another act of going above and beyond, the restaurant offered to send the customer a free meal when she's feeling better.