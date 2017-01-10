Father, daughter craft BB-8 snowman

- A father and daughter took on the task of building a BB-8 snowman.

Tony Francis and his daughter Gwen, 7, dreamed up the idea last year after seeing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'

However, it was too late in the season so they had to wait for mother nature to help.

Tony told KTVU, "She's been bugging me since October and we finally got a good snowstorm so we went for it."

The BB-8 snowman is getting a lot of attention online. Star Wars fans are even putting their own spin on the photos with a little Photoshop magic. "People have been spontaneously making edits. Some are pretty good," said Francis.