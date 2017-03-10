Airforce Sgt. says goodbye to longtime K9 partner

KTVU's Frank Somerville posted on Facebook about the bond between an Air Force Sgt. and his working dog Bodza.

Here's what Frank wrote:

"I saw this picture this morning and just stopped what I was doing. I couldn't stop staring at it.

This is Air Force Sgt. Kyle Smith. He is saying goodbye to his long time K9 partner Bodza. They worked together through four deployments. In 2014, Bodza was retired from active duty and Sgt. Smith adopted him. But last year Bodza got sick.

And finally Sgt. Smith had to make the decision to put him to sleep. Sgt. Smith says: 'He followed me around everywhere. He would lay his head down flush with the bed and tell me good night, every night.' For his last meal he gave Bodza a Big Mac.

Sgt. Smith says: 'I hugged him and told him I loved him a lot. I'm going to miss you.'

Afterward Bodza was wrapped in an American Flag and that’s when this picture was taken. 'I was holding Bodza as he passed. He had a smile on his face when he was getting put to sleep.'

The bond between a dog and a human never ceases to amaze me.

I remember when our German Shepard died when I was in high school. I just sat in the kitchen with her. I was petting her and crying. She was such a beautiful dog. I still miss her."

