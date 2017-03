We've reported on the story of an Oklahoma City couple who is facing devastating news. At an ultrasound appointment Royce and Keri Young learned their baby had not developed a brain.

They decided to carry their baby girl "Eva" to term so they can donate her organs.

Royce and Keri decided to take maternity photos several weeks ago. Their photographer wrote, "I'm so honored that they chose me to capture some very special portraits. I pray they will be able to cherish these forever."