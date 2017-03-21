Maltese-poodle mix tripod finds home with Bay Area amputee

- BENICIA, Calif. (KTVU) - An injured Maltese-poodle mix has found the perfect home.

Minmi has three legs. One was amputated after it didn't heal properly after she was hit by a car.

An anonymous grant paid for the surgery, but there was a condition that she had to be adopted by someone who was also amputee.

A Santa Clara woman whose husband is an amputee watched our story. The couple recently lost their dog.

They adopted min-mi yesterday.

"My wife looked at me and said. Bob you're never going to believe this... she's very sweet. She's very sweet."

Minmi's new home, is the home of Bob Padilla who has been an amputee for three years due to diabetes.