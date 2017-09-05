Family of teen fighting cancer asks public to send in birthday postcards

- The family of an Idaho teen, who is fighting cancer, has put out a special request asking both strangers and friends alike to help celebrate the boy's upcoming birthday.

Last June, 14-year-old Jorge Ibanez was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer known as Osteosarcoma.

"When we found out, it was heartbroken. We were sad, we were crying, everybody was down," said Jorge's stepfather, Sidney Donaldson.

Since the teen's diagnosis, he's been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise.

Jorge is set to be in the hospital on his birthday later this month.

When his family noticed how "get well" cards sent by his friends raised his spirits, they came up with an idea to help cheer him up.

His family put out a public birthday request asking people to send in postcards to show Jorge their support.

"For him to be happy and to know that people care. The more postcards we get, the more happy he'll be and and more excited," said Donaldson.

Jorge has already received at least 50 cards.

"Blessed that everybody is caring about us and cares about him, thinking about him... and praying for him," the teen's stepfather said.

Jorge turns 15 on Sept. 13.

Then about a week later, he's set to undergo surgery to remove a tumor.



If you would like to send Jorge well wishes, cards can be mailed to:

Jorge A. Ibanez

2837 W. Malad St.

Boise, Idaho 83705