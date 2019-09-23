City leaders had a special placard resembling a street sign to present to Officer Bacon. The sign read "Waylon's Way," with the years 2016-2019 printed on top.
The beloved German Shepherd came to the department in 2016, after completing a five-week basic handler's course. He was certified to do patrol work as well as assist in narcotics detection.
During his time alongside Officer Bacon, police officials said Waylon played an integral role in helping to protect the community.
"Waylon was responsible for helping us apprehend dangerous and violent suspects, finding articles of evidence, and taking illegal drugs off the streets," wrote the San Leandro Police K9 Association on Facebook last Wednesday.
In May, he was recognized for his police skills, coming in 4th place in the category of patrol area search at a competition in Yuba City involving 22 K-9 teams.
Police said the decision to retire Waylon came after the dog and Officer Waylon successfully fulfilled their contractual agreement with the handler, to serve a minimum of three years in the field.
K-9s can typically serve for four to eight years, according to Cheryl Walsh, president of the Seam M. Walsh K9 Memorial Foundation, which provided the grant that helped the San Leandro Police Department acquire Waylon.
"It's a high stress job, and that's why they do have a certain amount of time in the field," Walsh explained.
Now Waylon will be living out his years as a household pet to Officer Bacon and his family, and he can expect some well-deserved star treatment in the days ahead. "K-9 Waylon is looking forward to his retirement, long naps, steak dinners and lots of puppy play dates," the police department said.
It's clear though, that the dog will be dearly missed by those with whom he served.
"Thank you for your service and for keeping us and our citizens safe," police officials said. The department added, "We will always remember it is 'Waylon's Way.'"
Posted Sep 23 2019 10:05AM PDT
Updated Sep 23 2019 10:33AM PDT
After a Texas officer died in the line of duty, his fellow friends in blue stuck by his family, fulfilling a promise they made to the fallen officer.
According to FOX News, 43-year-old Corporal Jose Espericueta, Jr. was shot in the line of duty while approaching a shooting suspect over the summer. Prior to this, the Corporal asked his closest friends at the Mission Police Department to make him a promise.
"He said 'If something happens to one of us, we need to be there for his family and kids'” Javier Lara, one of the Texas officers in the tight-knit group of four friends, recalled to FOX News. The Corporal was killed just weeks after this promise was made.
Posted Sep 17 2019 01:40PM PDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 01:56PM PDT
If you want to see something changed, speak up and speak out. That's something Vivian Lord has learned at her young age of six.
The Arkansas girl was bothered by the fact that there were no army toys representing women.
So over the summer, she penned a heartfelt letter to Pennsylvania-based BMC Toys, asking why that was the case. She noted that it's not representative of what she knows of the real world, saying that her friend's mother serves in the army.
Posted Sep 17 2019 10:29AM PDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 10:55AM PDT
Human kindness and some ingenuity helped free a pod of dolphins that got stuck in a Florida canal over the weekend.
On Tuesday, a group of marine wildlife experts jumped into the canal to form a human chain and gently guide the dolphins out of the waterway.
The two adult dolphins and two calves had been stranded in the canal since at least Sunday. Marine wildlife experts said the animals appeared to be healthy but seemed to view an overpass at the canal as an obstacle, preventing them from leaving the waterway.