Brooklyn Hunt of Bartow County has a lot to say, or make that sing.
"Oh, she's so smart," her mother Lexie Hunt says. "She's wild, and she's hyper." The 3-year old has been singing and playing musical instruments since she could talk.
"That's her favorite thing," her mom says. "She can go from country to rock, to ACDC, to the Rolling Stones." Brooklyn was born blind because of a condition known as septo-optic dysplasia. According to the National Institutes of Health, it takes place in 1 in 10,000 live births. But, Lexie Hunt says Brooklyn has a gift for language.