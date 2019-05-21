The resident who passed out while mowing his lawn was treated and released from the hospital and is now back home. During a frightening moment, those who were called on came to his aid and not only responded to the health scare but showed that they really cared.
In a Facebook post, recounting what the crew did that day, the fire department praised the team for their dedication to those they serve.
"Great job by this crew providing excellent customer service," the post said, "and reminding us all what taking care of others is all about!" The post was marked with the hastag "#community."
The job of a police officer covers a wide range of duties, many urgent in matter, while others require the sensitivity and gentle handling of someone who'll take a moment to show compassion and care.
Earlier this month, a young Rohnert Park boy who was having a tough day, came upon just what he needed in a young officer.
Police were called to University Elementary School at La Fiesta, where teachers and administrators told officers that a 2nd grader had run off and left the campus.
With her bright smile and tough as nails spirit, they call her "Amazing Grace." 13-year-old cancer patient Gracie Bargas is in the fight of her life, and her army of supporters has made it clear to the teen that she's not alone.
Firefighters from El Cerrito and Contra Costa County Fire also demonstrated their support by covering calls that came into the Richmond station so its members could take part in the "Bald is Beautiful" event.
It was only three months ago Gracie was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Since then, she's undergone surgery, in an effort to remove a tumor found on her spine, and she's now in the midst of receiving chemotherapy treatment, her brother Richard Bargas told KTVU.
An East Bay elementary school honored a beloved crossing guard and community figure by naming part of an intersection after him.
The corner of Lake and Linda Avenues next to Beach Elementary in Piedmont is now known as “Arthur Ward Corner.”
On Tuesday, the entire K-5 school, teachers, parents and city leaders held a surprise celebration to honor Ward. The 79-year-old has been a crossing guard at the school for eight years.