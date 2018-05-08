'She said yes.' Minutes after graduating together, couple gets engaged

Related Headlines Mom and son graduate together at the same college

- As if graduating from four years of pharmacy school wasn't big enough of a moment for two Florida students, they'll now have something else momentous to remember when they look back on their day.

Donned in a cap and gown and in front of hundreds of onlookers YuFeng Wang got down on one knee on Monday and proposed to his girlfriend and fellow doctorate graduate.

The screaming crowd expressed its approval as Sofi Chen accepted Wang's offer for marriage and then the two embraced and locked lips.

Just moments before, the couple had walked across the stage to receive their Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Florida.

"She said yes. Now that's how you end a commencement," the University of Florida College of Pharmacy posted on Twitter on Monday.

The couple has been together for seven years.

Chen and Wang met as undergraduate students at the University of Florida, according to officials at UF College of Pharmacy.

They then spent the last four years together as students in the university's pharmacy program.

Lots to celebrate, Dr. Wang and Dr. Chen. Congrats.