Toy company creates new army women figures, thanks to request from 6-year-old girl i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429207040");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429207040-429203827"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: BMC Toys" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: BMC Toys</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429207040-429203827" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/army%20figure%20women_1568751776226.jpg_7662383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: BMC Toys" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy: BMC Toys</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By Sharon Song, KTVU
Posted Sep 17 2019 01:40PM PDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 01:56PM PDT style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/CITY%20OF%20JENKS_sanitation%20worker%20young%20boy_080519_1565002280910.png_7572788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Young boy surprised with toy recycling truck</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/now-trending/precious-little-girl-super-excited-for-first-day-of-school-in-adorable-video"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/preciouslittlegirl_1565881931680_7594450_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Precious little girl super excited for school</span> </a> </li> <li> <a LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVU) (KTVU)</strong> - If you want to see something changed, speak up and speak out. That's something Vivian Lord has learned at her young age of six.</p><p>The Arkansas girl was bothered by the fact that there were no army toys representing women. </p><p>So over the summer, she penned a heartfelt letter to Pennsylvania-based BMC Toys, asking why that was the case. She noted that it's not representative of what she knows of the real world, saying that her friend's mother serves in the army. </p><p>"Please can you make army girls that look like women?" Vivian asked in her letter, promising that she and her friends would play with the toys every day.</p><p>The child's inquiry set into motion a new line of green plastic army figurines that are all women. BMC Toys is working on a set showing female soldiers holding four different military poses.</p><p>The new set will include a female captain with a handgun and binoculars and a woman soldier kneeling with a bazooka in hand.</p><p>The iconic green plastic army men have been a staple of children's toy chests since the 1930's.</p><p>Now they'll be joined by new female army women, thanks to a little girl who sought out change. </p><p>The new line is set to be available by Christmas 2020.</p><p><em>This story was reported from Oakland, Calif. </em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story429207040 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story429207040 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-429207040",i="relatedHeadlines-429207040",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Moment of Zen" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36524504" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Moment of Zen Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/moment-of-zen/human-chain-frees-dolphin-pod-stuck-in-a-canal" title="Human chain frees dolphin pod stuck in a canal" data-articleId="429166688" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Dolphin_Rescue_0_7662206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Dolphin_Rescue_0_7662206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Dolphin_Rescue_0_7662206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Dolphin_Rescue_0_7662206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Dolphin_Rescue_0_7662206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Human Chain helps free pod of dolphin stuck in a Florida canal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Human chain frees dolphin pod stuck in a canal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sharon Song, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 10:29AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 10:55AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Human kindness and some ingenuity helped free a pod of dolphins that got stuck in a Florida canal over the weekend.</p><p>On Tuesday, a group of marine wildlife experts jumped into the canal to form a human chain and gently guide the dolphins out of the waterway.</p><p>The two adult dolphins and two calves had been stranded in the canal since at least Sunday. Marine wildlife experts said the animals appeared to be healthy but seemed to view an overpass at the canal as an obstacle, preventing them from leaving the waterway. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/husband-supports-wife-through-labor-with-encouraging-words-youll-be-the-most-amazing-mother-" title="Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'" data-articleId="429159666" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Kendall Caver - Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 08:50AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:27AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This dad came to the hospital prepared to motivate his wife during the delivery of their rainbow baby.</p><p>Jasmin Caver was in labor for two days but thanks to her hubby, she found the strength and support she needed to get through it.</p><p>In a touching viral video uploaded to Kendall Caver’s Facebook page, the supportive husband stood by his wife’s bedside, flashing encouraging words to help her through labor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/moment-of-zen/boy-bullied-for-handmade-univ-of-tennessee-shirt-gets-his-logo-made-as-school-s-official-design" title="Boy bullied for handmade Univ. of Tennessee shirt, gets his logo made as school's official design" data-articleId="428218970" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/UT%20bullied%20shirt_1568148103385.PNG_7649526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/UT%20bullied%20shirt_1568148103385.PNG_7649526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/UT%20bullied%20shirt_1568148103385.PNG_7649526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/UT%20bullied%20shirt_1568148103385.PNG_7649526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/10/UT%20bullied%20shirt_1568148103385.PNG_7649526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Twitter / @utvolshop; Facebook / Laura Snyder" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy bullied for handmade Univ. of Tennessee shirt, gets his logo made as school's official design</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sharon Song, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:43PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:26PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida boy who was made fun of, for his DIY t-shirt supporting his favorite college, is now serving as an inspiration for the college itself, as well as others seeking to put an end to bullying. </p><p>The University of Tennessee has rolled out a new t-shirt designed by the young boy, with proceeds from the sales going toward the non-profit, STOMP out Bullying .</p><p>The child's teacher took to social media last week and explained how one of her students went to her, worried <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/father-toddler-die-from-drug-overdose-fentanyl-exposure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_7663465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_20190918055623"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father-toddler die from drug overdose, fentanyl exposure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/mountain-lion-spotted-in-millbrae-monday-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_20190918052546"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mountain lion spotted in Millbrae Monday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opd-insist-sideshow-enforcement-is-still-in-full-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_20190918013852"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>OPD insist sideshow enforcement is still in full effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/grandson-of-baseball-legend-carl-yastrzemski-makes-mlb-debut-for-giants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_20190918010943"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Red Sox legend reunites with grandson, Giants right fielder, in Fenway Park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/mountain-lion-spotted-in-millbrae-monday-night" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mountain lion spotted in Millbrae Monday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sfmta-approves-protected-bike-lanes-along-soma-s-5th-st" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bicycle&#x20;safety&#x20;advocates&#x20;protest&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;&#x28;March&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SFMTA approves protected bike lanes along SoMa's 5th St.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opd-insist-sideshow-enforcement-is-still-in-full-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>OPD insist sideshow enforcement is still in full effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/grandson-of-baseball-legend-carl-yastrzemski-makes-mlb-debut-for-giants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Red Sox legend reunites with grandson, Giants right fielder, in Fenway Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/chubbies-sf-clothing-startup-moving-to-austin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chubbies, SF clothing startup, moving to Austin</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 