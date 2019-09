- If you want to see something changed, speak up and speak out. That's something Vivian Lord has learned at her young age of six.

The Arkansas girl was bothered by the fact that there were no army toys representing women.

So over the summer, she penned a heartfelt letter to Pennsylvania-based BMC Toys, asking why that was the case. She noted that it's not representative of what she knows of the real world, saying that her friend's mother serves in the army.

"Please can you make army girls that look like women?" Vivian asked in her letter, promising that she and her friends would play with the toys every day.

The child's inquiry set into motion a new line of green plastic army figurines that are all women. BMC Toys is working on a set showing female soldiers holding four different military poses.

The new set will include a female captain with a handgun and binoculars and a woman soldier kneeling with a bazooka in hand.

The iconic green plastic army men have been a staple of children's toy chests since the 1930's.

Now they'll be joined by new female army women, thanks to a little girl who sought out change.

The new line is set to be available by Christmas 2020.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.