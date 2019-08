- The SPCA in Monterey County is increasing a reward in hopes of finding whoever attached a carabiner clip through a dog's skin.

The animal was also chained to clumps of concrete earlier this month.

The shelter is raising the reward amount from $1,000 to $5,000.

The injured husky was found by sheriff's deputies on the evening of Aug. 3, in a culvert on Armstrong Road in unincorporated Salinas, according to the Monterey County officials.

Officials said the clip had likely been attached to the young dog for more than 10 days. The carabiner has been removed and the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

About a year old, the husky is now named Neil and is recovering at Monterey County Animal Services.

"We hope this increased reward will inspire someone to come forward with information about this horrible case of animal abuse," said Beth Brookhouser of the SPCA for Monterey County.

A reward was previously announced at $1,000, but a donor increased the reward to $5,000 to help find the person responsible, officials said.

Monterey County Animal Services is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Monterey County Animal Services at (831) 769-8850.

Any other cases of animal neglect or abuse can be reported to the SPCA (831) 373-2631