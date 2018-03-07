More than two decades later, Kato Kaelin reflects on O.J. Simpson trial

- During the O.J. Simpson murder trial, America was introduced to an array of memorable people from the former NFL star's life who took the witness stand.

One of those people was a struggling actor who was living in O.J.'s guest house and was home the night Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered.

Kato Kaelin joined us on Good Day LA Wednesday to reflect on the trial, more than two decades later.

Kaelin said even young people still recognize him, thanks to continuing interest in the case from shows like "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" on FX.

He talked about how he first met Nicole and O.J., and how he began renting from them. He also discussed the night of the murders: Where he was, where he thought O.J. was and more.

When murder trial began, Kaelin was an actor -- and once he appeared before the cameras, he was still a struggling actor but also became world famous.

"The media, sort of, they flexed their muscles. They could make you a pariah, a liar, a freeloader or the world's most famous house guest," he said. "The media can really be salacious, and kind of make you famous, and once you get there, they can just drop you down."

When asked if he regrets his relationship with O.J. and Nicole, Kaelin said he can only look ahead.

"I can't change anything about the past. I can only do things and change and make the future better. Of course.. the tragic murder of two young people is where the thrust always should have been. It's about Ron Goldman and Nicole, and I think people forget that. In every series, the miniseries, people forget what it's about."

When it comes to the upcoming "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?" set to air on FOX, he believes more should be done to help the families.

"I really think FOX should put money up for the civil trial for both of those families," he said.

Does he think O.J. did it?

"My opinion has always been, yeah, I think he did it."

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2018 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.