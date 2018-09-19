Morgan Hill Police hope to find owner of lost war medals

Posted: Sep 19 2018 02:20PM PDT

Updated: Sep 19 2018 02:33PM PDT

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KTVU) - Update: The medals have been reunited with the owner 

Someone is missing some very special medals. 

Morgan Hill Police posted a photo of a Purple Heart and Army Commendation medal that were found along with military paperwork in Morgan Hill.

Morgan Hill Police believe someone had the medals in a suitcase that they put on top of a car before driving away. 

Police are hoping to get the medals reunited with their rightful owner. 

At this point, additional details have not been released. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 