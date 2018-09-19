Morgan Hill Police hope to find owner of lost war medals

- Update: The medals have been reunited with the owner

Someone is missing some very special medals.

Morgan Hill Police posted a photo of a Purple Heart and Army Commendation medal that were found along with military paperwork in Morgan Hill.

Morgan Hill Police believe someone had the medals in a suitcase that they put on top of a car before driving away.

Police are hoping to get the medals reunited with their rightful owner.

At this point, additional details have not been released.