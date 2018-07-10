Mother arrested after leaving her 2 babies locked in hot car in Ontario

Posted: Jul 10 2018 04:27PM PDT

Updated: Jul 11 2018 02:55PM PDT

(FOX 11) - A Fontana mother has been arrested after her children were locked in a hot car over the weekend.

It was in the parking lot of the Walmart in Ontario on Saturday where temperatures were nearly 100 degrees.

Some civilians and a security guard spotted two children, ages nine months and one year locked in this SUV.
  
The car was off and a window was cracked but the air conditioning was off.
    
Police and firefighters arrived and a few minutes later the mother walked up and unlocked the doors.
    
She was questioned while firefighters treated the children-- they were not transported to the hospital.

Ontario police arrested 34-year-old Crystal Gonzalez and she has been charged with child endangerment.
    
The two children were turned over to child protective services.

 

