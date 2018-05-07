Muslim-American police officer alleges racism against San Jose Police Department, files claim

- A San Jose police officer who is Muslim-American, has filed a claim against the city and his own department Monday, alleging he endured years of harassment because of his culture and religion.

Officer Nabil Haidar is a Lebanese-American. He claims that since joining the department in 1997, he's faced racial taunts and was given nicknames such as "Taliban", "Beirut Bomber" and "ISIS".

Also, according to his complaint, officers would make explosion noises when he walked by to insinuate that he was a suicide bomber.

Hadar says the harassment reached a tipping point last year and that's when he requested a transfer from patrol work to recruitment. He also took a pay cut.

The claim is usually a precursor to a lawsuit.

Haidar is asking for damages of future loss in pay and emotional distress amounting to more than $6 million.

The department said it could not comment on personal matters.