- A winemaker from Napa was sentenced on Friday to five months in prison for his involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Agustin Huneeus Jr. admitted to paying $50,000 to Rick Singer, the mastermind of a nationwide college admissions conspiracy.

He also agreed to pay $250,000 to get his daughter accepted into USC as a recruit for water polo.

Prosecutors wanted a 15-month prison term.