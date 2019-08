- Thursday would have been rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle's 34th birthday.

Fans, loved ones, and celebrities honored him with special tributes in celebration of his life.

One of the sweetest came from his long-time partner, actress Lauren London, who shared a sweet message on Instagram.

"Today We celebrate You my beloved. Today we honor you King," she wrote. "We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn't a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up. Long Live My other half. My beloved King. Ermias. Nip Hussle The Great! I miss you. I love you. Still here holding it UP!"





Affectionately known as "Neighborhood Nip" among friends and his community— and for good reason, his legacy was bigger than rap.

Journalist Sheldon Pearce summed up the essence of Nipsey's legacy perfectly, "He grew from a gang banger to rapper to community leader."

Wanting to bridge the gap between Silicon Valley and black and brown youth in his often overlooked community, he helped launch Vector90, a coworking space and STEM center located right in the Crenshaw District.

He also co-owned a strip mall, which housed his Marathon Clothing store, a local fish market, and barbershop, hiring people from the neighborhood.

Last year, Nipsey teamed up with PUMA to renovate a basketball court and playground at 59th Street Elementary School in South Los Angeles. He also gifted every student with a new pair of sneakers.

On Mar. 31, Nipsey was tragically gunned down outside his clothing store.

His senseless murder sent shock waves across the world.

While Nipsey's life was cut short, his vision wasn't.

He left behind a blueprint filled with gems on how to navigate the music business and establish economic freedom.