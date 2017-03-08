Police responding to deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

- Police are responding to a deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the scene remains active near Frank Elementary School at Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena.

MCSO is working a deputy involved shooting in Guadalupe. Active scene PIO en-route. Information to follow. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) March 8, 2017

No deputies have been injured in the shooting.

