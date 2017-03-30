Lawmakers approve HB2 repeal bill, now heads to Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX46/AP) - A compromise to end North Carolina's "bathroom bill" has passed both the NC Senate and House. It now heads to the governor's desk.

House Bill 142 passed the House in a 70-48 vote. It was approved by a 32-16 vote in the Senate. The bill will now head to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The law limits LGBT nondiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.

Social conservatives prefered keeping HB2 while gay rights groups want a complete repeal.

A version of the bill released Wednesday night would prevent local governments from passing new nondiscrimination protections for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.

A transgender man who works at the University of North Carolina, Joaquin Carcano, spoke against the deal during the committee meeting.

Carcano says this proposal doesn't repeal House Bill 2 but only replaces it with a "new form of violence" against LGBT people and is sacrificing "our lives and our safety for the sake of basketball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.